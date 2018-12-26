14 years on: Victims of 2004 tsunami remembered in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The tsunami victims of 2004 in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry were remembered Wednesday on the 14th anniversary of the natural disaster.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar paid tributes in Chennai, while Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy paid homage to the victims in the Union Territory.

Floral tributes, prayers and silent processions in the affected districts of Tamil Nadu like Chennai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam marked the remembrance.

Emotional relatives remembered their near and dear ones, 14 years after the giant waves swallowed them on a Sunday morning.

In Chennai and Cuddalore, members of various fishemen’s organisations and relatives of the victims threw flower-garlands and poured milk in the sea, as a mark of respect for the departed ones.

The people of 64 fishing hamlets in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts observed the day by taking out candle processions and paying floral tributes at memorials.

Tamil Nadu minister for Handlooms O S Manian led the special events in Nagapattinam.

When the clock struck 9:17 AM, people rose to observe a minute’s silence to pay homage to the 6,065 persons who lost their lives in Nagapattinam in 2004.

District Collector C Sureshkumar,Superintendent of Police C Vijayakumar and other officials participated in the silent marches and candle processions.

At Velankanni, a special mass was conducted at the Shrine Basilica in memory of the tsunami victims. A silent procession was also taken out.Tamil

In Puducherry, Narayanasamy and others, including representatives of various fishermen outfits, poured milk into the sea to pay homage to the victims.

Sand sculptures, depicting the victims of the killer waves, were also showcased on the sea shore.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 17:43 IST