14-year-old raped at govt hospital’s delivery room in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Barmer: A 14-year-old girl was raped at a government hospital’s delivery room in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The survivor had gone to the hospital complaining of stomachache. The accused raped the girl at knife point and also took obscene photos and videos of the survivor, the police said.

Mularam Choudhary, station house officer at the Gudamalani police station in Barmer confirmed the incident.

The minor girl, a resident of Udaniyon Ki Dhani village which falls under Gudamalani police station area, had gone to the hospital along with her brother with a complaint of stomachache. Due to the heavy rush at the hospital, the girl’s brother left her there and went to the nearby market.

The accused, identified as Nasir Khan, who was already familiar with the girl called her to the hospital’s delivery room where he first beat and threatened her. Later, he sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

The accused also took obscene photos and videos of the survivor and warned her that if she shared the incident with anybody, he would put the videos on social media and kill her.

According to the police, the girl returned home and shared the incident with her mother. The police said though the incident took place on May 16, the family members initially avoided making a police complaint but on Friday they approached the local police and lodged a case against the accused.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been lodged under various section of IPC along with the POCSO Act. The accused is absconding.