14-yr-old detained for mixing poison into a water can at Karnataka school

A 14-year-old boy was detained by police for allegedly mixing rat poison into drinking water can at Morarji Desai Residential School in Bangarapet taluk of Karnataka on Tuesday, police officers familiar with the matter said, adding that three students fell ill after drinking the contaminated water.

According to the police, an inquiry into the matter by the hostel warden revealed that the poison was deliberately mixed by one of the students themselves. “On Monday, three students studying in 9th class in a residential school fell ill after consuming drinking water stored in a water can. Following an inquiry by the hostel warden, a student was found guilty of mixing rat poison into the water,” said Kamasamudra circle inspector GC Narayana Swamy told HT.

The incident, that took place on Monday, lead to the hospitalisation of three students. Prompted by the severity of the situation, the Kamasamudra police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. To the surprise of authorities, the probe revealed that a student, who was grappling with mental depression, had intentionally mixed poison into the drinking water.

“The incident occurred at around 8:45 am on Monday morning. Soon after consuming water, the started vomiting and feeling dizzy. They were then rushed to R L Jalappa hospital in Kolara, where they are currently undergoing treatment and are out of danger,” said the district social welfare department officer B Srinivasan told HT. He mentioned that the boys will be discharged in a day or two. The accused boy mixed the poison into the water thinking that the hostel would declare a holiday following the incident, the officer said, adding that the boy, who is suffering from depression, underwent counselling.

Swamy mentioned that a case against the student has been registered under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The 14-year-old boy was produced before the juvenile justice board on Tuesday and later sent to a remand home for 14 days, he added.

