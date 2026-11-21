Fifteen people have died in the last three days and around 150 patients are undergoing treatment allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Manipur’s Chandel district, Sumil Langhu from the Chandel district headquarters confirmed to news agency ANI on Friday.

Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visits a patient at a hospital, who is undergoing treatment after consuming alleged spurious liquor. (AFP) more less

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“So far, 15 people have died as of this evening, as far as my knowledge is concerned. Right now at Shija, we have 150 patients who have come for tests, and many more patients are also at Babina undergoing the same treatment. This is a very unfortunate incident, but with the support that we received today from our honourable CM, we are very happy with the financial assistance that he has assured us,” Langhu, a village head, was quoted as saying by ANI.

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He added: “In the last two to three days, we came across this outbreak. From the source that I received, it is basically from consuming liquor. Where the liquor comes from, I am not able to give surety, but as per the report we received, it is because of this liquor that they consumed.”

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A statement by the Chandel district police said that the liquor reportedly consumed by the deceased was procured from Sugnu in Kakching district. There is “no known local brewing or manufacturing of local wine in Chandel,” it added.

On Thursday, Chandel’s deputy commissioner issued a public health advisory, which advised people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin. The advisory also urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol to seek medical attention.

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Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal West and Babina Hospital in Imphal East to take stock of the situation and meet the affected patients and medical teams. “The government will conduct an enquiry and the culprits will be punished,” he posted on X.