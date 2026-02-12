Manipur’s Jiribam has potential to become a business hub: CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Manipur chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said Jiribam is the gateway to Manipur and has a potential to become a business hub. The chief minister also told the IDPs that their concerns are being addressed by the district administration., (@YKhemchandSingh | Official X account)

During his visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Jiribam district, bordering southern Assam, he said, “Jiribam is the gateway to Manipur and has a potential to become a business hub. Like Mumbai is India’s business capital, Jiribam can be Manipur’s Mumbai. For the business to flourish, peace has to come first,” he said.

He is the first CM to visit both the relief camp housing Meitei IDPs and Kuki-Zo.

The chief minister first visited a relief camp opened at Jiribam Higher Secondary School campus where he interacted with the inmates.

He then visited Kalinagar relief camp housing the Hmar tribal IDPs. The Hmar tribe belongs to the Kuki-Zo community.

“Let us consider the last two years as a nightmare, let us forget it and have the courage to move forward towards peace and development,” he said.

“Since I took oath as chief minister last week, my trip to Jiribam is the first one outside Imphal. I feel Jiribam is the most important place in Manipur and has the potential to become a business centre. For Jiribam to become a business hub, peace is essential,” he added.