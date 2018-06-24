24 killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana, Andhra

At least 24 people were killed in two separate road accidents in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

While 15 women, including a girl, were killed when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling plunged into a canal in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district, nine persons lost their lives when the auto rickshaw in which they were in collided head on with a state-run bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

In Telangana, around 30 agriculture labourers, all women, were travelling in a tractor trolley from Vemulakonda village to adjacent Lakshmipuram village in Valigonda block in the morning to take part in the sowing of cotton seeds in the land of one Venkata Narayana.

Witnesses told the police that the accident occurred on the bund of Musi canal, when the tractor driver, Venkataramana tried to avoid colliding with a bike coming from the opposite direction. He lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into the canal.

While 14 died on the spot, another woman died while being taken to the government hospital at Ramannagudem town.

Police said the death toll was high because the vehicle fell on the women, pushing them deep into the water.

Local farm workers from nearby fields rushed to the spot and pulled many from neck-deep water under the trailer. At least 15 women labourers suffered grievous injuries and all of them were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Some of the survivors blamed it on the tractor driver alleging that he was driving with one hand while smoking a cigarette. The driver is absconding.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his shock over the incident and instructed district officials to extend all possible medical help to the injured.

Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the district collector. He asked TRS legislator P Shekhar Reddy to rush to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.

In Kurnool incident, 13 people belonging to Penugondla and Kalapari villages of Kodumuru block were travelling to Mahanandi to seek herbal medicines for their eye problem, when the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a state bus coming from opposite direction near Somayajulapalle village of Orvakallu block.

According to Orvakallu police, the auto rickshaw was going on the wrong side of Kurnool-Nandyal main road. The auto driver desperately tried to avoid colliding with the bus, but the bus coming at a high speed rammed into the three-wheeler.

Such was the impact of the collision that the auto was flung into the air and fell on the side of the road. Seven of the passengers died on the spot while two others died during treatment at the Kurnool government hospital.

Five others, including the auto driver, were critically injured and are undergoing treatment.