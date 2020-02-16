e-paper
15 members of family, including 3 kids, injured in accident in south Bengal

15 members of family, including 3 kids, injured in accident in south Bengal

The police said that a mini-truck, carrying 15 passengers, turned on its side after falling into a pothole on the road near Diamond Harbour, around 60 km south of Kolkata.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Initially the victims were rushed to a local hospital. Later, they were shifted to a Kolkata hospital in ambulances. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

At least 15 members of a family, including three children, were injured in a road accident at South 24 Parganas in south Bengal on Sunday. The family was going for a picnic to Bakkhali, a popular beach destination in the same district.

The police said that a mini-truck, carrying 15 passengers, turned on its side after falling into a pothole on the road near Diamond Harbour, around 60 km south of Kolkata, at around 7:00 am. The victims were rushed to a state-run hospital for treatment.

“Several members of a family were going for a picnic to Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas on Sunday in two mini-trucks. One of the vehicles hit a pothole and turned on its side. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals and other members of the family who were travelling in the second vehicle,” said a senior officer of Diamond Harbour police station.

The condition of at least five victims were serious as they had sustained head injuries, police said.

“Most of the injured victims were women and at least three were children. Initially they were rushed to a local hospital. Later they were shifted to a Kolkata hospital in ambulances,” said the police officer.

