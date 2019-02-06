15-year-old UP girl allegedly sets herself on fire after not allowed to attend cousin’s marriage

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Modi Nagar allegedly ended her life by setting herself afire in her house Monday morning. The police said three days ago, the girl’s cousin was getting married and only the male members were allowed to go in the baraat (marriage procession).

“She was getting ready to go to her cousin’s wedding. Her father did not allow her to go with the baraat as no women members were joining the wedding procession. Upset by that, she skipped her dinner and on Monday morning, set herself afire after dousing her body with kerosene kept in the kitchen,” a police officer said.

Two months ago, the girl was allegedly harassed by a man and a case was filed in this connection. However, her family claimed that her suicide had nothing to do with this incident.

“Her father has given it in writing that the girl killed herself out of anger and he did not want to file a case. In connection with the incident that took place two months ago, an FIR was lodged and the suspect was arrested and sent to jail,” Upendra Kumar Agrawal, senior superintendent of police, said.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +91-4066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad based) and +91-4424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi based) besides the police helpline number 100.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 09:56 IST