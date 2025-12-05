150m stretch of Indo-Myanmar border fence found cut in Manipur’s Chandel district

Imphal: Indo-Myanmar border fencing of around 150–200 metres was found cut at Changpol village in Manipur’s Chandel district, police said. Police suspect the Indo-Myanmar border fencing was cut by miscreants on the night of December 2, an officer said.

“We have secured the area and the repairing work will be completed soon, and we are trying to find out who are involved in the activity,” an Assam Rifles officer said, requesting anonymity.

Under the ministry of home affairs, the Indo-Myanmar fencing work has been underway to prevent illegal influx and cross-border activities including weapons smuggling and drug trafficking.

The Kuki-Zo communities living in the border area have opposed the ongoing construction of the border fence, saying it directly affects village land and disrupts the lives of border residents.

Officers said Changpol village is a Kuki-Zo–inhabited village located just around 200 metres from the international border.

India shares a 1,643 km-long border with Myanmar, which passes through Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

The concerned ministry earlier said that out of the total border length, demarcation of 1,472 km has been completed.

According to official reports, over 9 km of fencing was completed in Moreh of Tengnoupal district till February 2025. To secure the border, Assam Rifles has been deployed in the area, and construction work is being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with support from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Also, a proposed 1,643 km-long border fence between India and Myanmar will include a mix of physical and smart fencing, and the border-guarding force Assam Rifles (AR) will likely erect border outposts in the surrounding plains once the fence is up.