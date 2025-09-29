Manipur: Kuki-Zo village chiefs oppose Indo-Myanmar border fencing work

IMPHAL: More than 15 Kuki village chiefs of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district along the Indo-Myanmar border have jointly opposed the ongoing construction work of border fencing, saying that it directly affects village land and disrupts the lives of border residents. Their joint opposition reflects growing unease in the sensitive border belt, where communities have long relied on FMR for movement and livelihood. (Representational image)

In a joint press communique issued on Monday, the village chiefs expressed dismay that despite repeated press releases, memos, and rallies organised by the Kuki-Zo communities to highlight their opposition, the government has moved forward with the project without building consensus. They also pointed out that the United Naga Council (UNC) had raised similar objections against both the fencing and the withdrawal of the free movement regime (FMR), yet the authorities have continued to press ahead.

“The Kuki chiefs along the border in the interest of the Kuki-Zo people are compelled to declare our non-cooperation on the issue by not claiming land compensation and negotiation until our political demand is met and normalcy returns in the state”, said the joint statement. “Suspend border fencing activities affecting our land and withdraw forces and equipment from the affected areas to avoid further complication,” it added.

Since May 3, 2023, the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur has killed over 260 individuals and displaced more than 60,000 individuals. The Kuki-Zo bodies have been demanding for a ‘separate administration’.

The village chiefs who issued the joint statement included those from New Shijang, Leijangphai, TV Gamnomphai, Huolenphai, Y. Ngahmun, Motha, Chongjang, Chalson, Yangoubung, H. Lunghoiham, H. Munom, J. Munomjang, N. Gangpijang, T. Bongmol, L. Phunchong, and New Salbung villages.