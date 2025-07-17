Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

1,563 Indian nationals deported from US since January 20, MEA says

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 04:43 pm IST

The United States has deported 1,563 Indian nationals from the country since January 20 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The United States has deported 1,563 Indian nationals from the country since January 20 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, adding that most of the deportees have been sent on commercial flights.

File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(ANI)
File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(ANI)

“Since 20 January of this year, till yesterday, some 1563 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States so far. Most of these Indian nationals have come by commercial flight,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing on Thursday.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 1,563 Indian nationals deported from US since January 20, MEA says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On