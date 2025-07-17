1,563 Indian nationals deported from US since January 20, MEA says

The United States has deported 1,563 Indian nationals from the country since January 20 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, adding that most of the deportees have been sent on commercial flights. File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(ANI)

“Since 20 January of this year, till yesterday, some 1563 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States so far. Most of these Indian nationals have come by commercial flight,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing on Thursday.