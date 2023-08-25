News / India News / UP rape survivor kills self after assault clip leaked

UP rape survivor kills self after assault clip leaked

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 25, 2023 12:23 AM IST

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Thursday after a purported clip of the sexual assault went viral, police said.

HT Image
HT Image

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the teen’s neighbour (22) and his family on the basis of a complaint by her brother, and a probe is underway, police added.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Samar Bahadur said the teen was allegedly raped by the accused, Jai Singh, a few days ago but she remained mum over the incident.

The deceased’s brother alleged the accused’s friends circulated a purported video of the assault on social media. It wasn’t immediately clear as to who recorded the video.

“On Thursday, the survivor, along with her elder sister and brother, visited the accused’s house to confront him but they were allegedly thrashed by him and his family. Subsequently, the teen hanged herself using a sari in a deserted house,” the ASP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Pocso Act. His family has been booked under sections 325 (assault) and 506 (issuing threats) of IPC, he added.

Friday, August 25, 2023
