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15-year-old national-level canoeist drowns during practice in Haryana

A 15-year-old canoeing athlete, Maya Dhankar, drowned during practice in Rohtak's village pond, despite training and local support, shocking her community.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan
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Rohtak: A 15-year-old canoeing athlete, who recently qualified for the national championships, drowned during a practice session in a village pond in Karontha in Rohtak district.

15-year-old national-level canoeist drowns during practice in Haryana

The deceased, identified as Maya Dhankar, was a resident of Karontha and a rising talent in junior canoeing. According to her family, Maya had been undergoing swimming and canoeing training for the past year at the pond, which functions as a local training hub under the Haryana government’s Khel Nursery Scheme, run by international medallist and coach Pooja Dhankar.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Maya arrived at the pond around 5.30pm for her routine drills. After completing her canoeing practice, she attempted to swim across the water body, which is 150 metres long and 100 metres wide. Witnesses said that she began struggling in the deep, middle section and called out for help.

By the time fellow trainees and locals rushed to pull her out, she had taken in a large volume of water.

Rohtak district sports officer Anoop Singh said Maya was registered under the recognised nursery programme and said that the sports department is currently gathering details.

Investigating officer Mamtesh added that police are awaiting the final autopsy report, though preliminary findings conclusively point to drowning. Though inquest proceedings are underway, no case has been registered.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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