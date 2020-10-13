e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 16 Corps gets a new commander amid a spike in LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan

16 Corps gets a new commander amid a spike in LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan

General Kumar took charge amid a spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control south of Pir Panjal.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:13 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar (left), the new GOC of 16 Corps taking over the charge from outgoing GOC Lt Gen Harsha Gupta.
Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar (left), the new GOC of 16 Corps taking over the charge from outgoing GOC Lt Gen Harsha Gupta.(HT PHOTO)
         

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar took over command of the 16 Corps also known as White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Harsha Gupta at the Nagrota Military Station in Jammu on Tuesday.

General Kumar took charge amid a spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control south of Pir Panjal.

“Lt Gen Harsha Gupta on relinquishing the command of the White Knight Corps laid wreath for the brave soldiers, who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation, at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at Nagrota Military Station and called upon all ranks to continue on the path to strive for excellence,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

On assuming command of the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar said that it was an honour to command such an elite formation with a rich history of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm and always remain combat ready to thwart the nefarious designs of India’s adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with civil administration and paramilitary forces,” Col. Anand said.

White Knight Corps is the first line of defence along the LoC south of Pir Panjal range.

Right from Akhnoor in Jammu district to the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, 16 Corps has the operational responsibility of nearly 300 km long de-facto border with Pakistan.

While the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh has been on since May, Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu region.

tags
top news
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In