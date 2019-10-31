46 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:46 IST

At least 46 people were killed as fire engulfed an express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning, news agency Associated Press quoted Pakistani government official as saying.

The incident took place in the wee hours when the three coaches of in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train caught fire. The train was en route for Lahore from Karachi.

The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Rescue operations are underway.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:33 IST