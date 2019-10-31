e-paper
46 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur

The incident took place in the wee hours when the three coaches of in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train caught fire.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:46 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Liaqatpur
Rescue operation are underway while the injured are being shifted to hospitals.
Rescue operation are underway while the injured are being shifted to hospitals.(ANI photo)
         

At least 46 people were killed as fire engulfed an express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning, news agency Associated Press quoted Pakistani government official as saying.

The incident took place in the wee hours when the three coaches of in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train caught fire. The train was en route for Lahore from Karachi.

The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Rescue operations are underway.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:33 IST

‘Unity in diversity is our identity’: PM Modi on Patel’s birth anniversary
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
On Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute
Aaditya, Desai or Shinde:Sena likely to pick legislature party leader today
Stout heart makes up for dodgy knee as Ravinder bags silver
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
