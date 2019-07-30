16-year-old minor gang-raped in East Champaran, 2 arrested

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:37 IST

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a park at Raghunathpur in East Champaran on Sunday night.

The police said the incident occurred when the girl was on her way to a medicine shop to buy some essential medicine. Two youths, one of whom was known to the survivor, intercepted her in a car and drove away, on the pretext of getting the medicine from some other shop.

They then took her to the park, which was constructed under the central government sponsored MGNREGA scheme.

“The duo took the girl to a park, where they sexually assaulted her,” said Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Raghunathpur police station.

The survivor reached the police station around 12.30 am and lodged a complaint.

The police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused. The accused were identified as identified as Abhishekh Kumar, alias Chhotu and Qureshi. Both the accused are residents of Raghunathpur.

The police have also seized the vehicle in which the girl was allegedly raped.

The police have also recorded the statement of the survivor and have sent her for a medical examination.

The police registered an FIR against four people, including a woman, under sections 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections.

