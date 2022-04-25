16 YouTube channels blocked: Names and their viewership | Check details here

The Centre on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account, for spreading “disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order".

According to a statement issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, the channels were promoting disinformation and unverified news and videos that have the potential to create panic among various sections of society. The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India", the statement added. "None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it added.

Here is a list of the blocked channels and their viewership and subscribers:

India- based channels

Channel name Viewership Subscribers Saini Education research 5,870,029 views 59,700 subscribers Hindi mein dekho 25,047,357 views 3,53,000 subscribers Technical Yogendra 8,019,691 views 2,90,000 subscribers Aaj te news 3,249,179 views Not available SBB news 161,614,244 views Not available Defence news24X7 13,356,737 views Not available The study time 57,634,260 views 3,65,000 subscribers Latest update 34,372,518 views Not available MRF TV LIVE 1,960,852 views 26,700 subscribers Tahaffuz-E-Deen India 109,970,287 views 7,30,000 subscribers TOTAL 42,20,95,154 views in total 25,54,400 subscribers in total

Pakistan-based channels

Channel name Viewership Subscribers AjTak Pakistan 6,04,342 views Not available Discover point 10,319,900 views 70,600 subscribers Reality checks 2,220,519 views Not available Kaiser Khan 49,628,946 views 4,70,000 subscribers The voice of Asia 32,438,352 views Not available Bol Media Bol 167,628,947 views 1,1,60,000 subscribers TOTAL 26,28,41,006 views in total 17,00,600 subscribers in total

