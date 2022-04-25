Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16 YouTube channels blocked: Names and their viewership | Check details here

As per a statement issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, the channels were promoting disinformation and unverified news and videos that have the potential to create panic among various sections of society.
Centre blocks 16 YouTube channels(AFP)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 07:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Centre on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account, for spreading “disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order".

According to a statement issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, the channels were promoting disinformation and unverified news and videos that have the potential to create panic among various sections of society. The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India", the statement added. "None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it added.

Here is a list of the blocked channels and their viewership and subscribers:

India- based channels

Channel nameViewershipSubscribers
Saini Education research5,870,029 views59,700 subscribers
Hindi mein dekho25,047,357 views3,53,000 subscribers
Technical Yogendra8,019,691 views2,90,000 subscribers
Aaj te news3,249,179 viewsNot available
SBB news161,614,244 viewsNot available 
Defence news24X713,356,737 viewsNot available
The study time57,634,260 views3,65,000 subscribers
Latest update34,372,518 viewsNot available
MRF TV LIVE1,960,852 views26,700 subscribers
Tahaffuz-E-Deen India109,970,287 views7,30,000 subscribers
TOTAL42,20,95,154 views in total25,54,400 subscribers in total

Pakistan-based channels

Channel nameViewershipSubscribers
AjTak Pakistan6,04,342 viewsNot available
Discover point10,319,900 views70,600 subscribers
Reality checks2,220,519 viewsNot available
Kaiser Khan49,628,946 views4,70,000 subscribers
The voice of Asia32,438,352 viewsNot available 
Bol Media Bol167,628,947 views1,1,60,000 subscribers
TOTAL26,28,41,006 views in total17,00,600 subscribers in total
