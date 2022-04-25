16 YouTube channels blocked: Names and their viewership | Check details here
- As per a statement issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, the channels were promoting disinformation and unverified news and videos that have the potential to create panic among various sections of society.
The Centre on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account, for spreading “disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order".
According to a statement issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, the channels were promoting disinformation and unverified news and videos that have the potential to create panic among various sections of society. The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India", the statement added. "None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it added.
Here is a list of the blocked channels and their viewership and subscribers:
India- based channels
|Channel name
|Viewership
|Subscribers
|Saini Education research
|5,870,029 views
|59,700 subscribers
|Hindi mein dekho
|25,047,357 views
|3,53,000 subscribers
|Technical Yogendra
|8,019,691 views
|2,90,000 subscribers
|Aaj te news
|3,249,179 views
|Not available
|SBB news
|161,614,244 views
|Not available
|Defence news24X7
|13,356,737 views
|Not available
|The study time
|57,634,260 views
|3,65,000 subscribers
|Latest update
|34,372,518 views
|Not available
|MRF TV LIVE
|1,960,852 views
|26,700 subscribers
|Tahaffuz-E-Deen India
|109,970,287 views
|7,30,000 subscribers
|TOTAL
|42,20,95,154 views in total
|25,54,400 subscribers in total
Pakistan-based channels
|Channel name
|Viewership
|Subscribers
|AjTak Pakistan
|6,04,342 views
|Not available
|Discover point
|10,319,900 views
|70,600 subscribers
|Reality checks
|2,220,519 views
|Not available
|Kaiser Khan
|49,628,946 views
|4,70,000 subscribers
|The voice of Asia
|32,438,352 views
|Not available
|Bol Media Bol
|167,628,947 views
|1,1,60,000 subscribers
|TOTAL
|26,28,41,006 views in total
|17,00,600 subscribers in total
