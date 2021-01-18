16-year-old girl's body with throat slit found in Rajasthan's Barmer

A 16-year-old girl was found dead with her slit throat on Monday morning in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, said police. Family members and locals have alleged that the minor was raped, but police said it could be confirmed only after the post-mortem.

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police, told HT that on Monday morning around 8.00 am Sheo police in Barmer got information about a body of a 16-year-old girl in a village.

According to Sharma, the deceased’s body was found just behind her home in an open ground.

Sharma further said that the deceased was living with her mother and two younger brothers. She lost her father a few years ago.

Police said that the family has not filed any case yet.