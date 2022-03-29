16-yr-old found dead in T’gana, rape suspected

A 16-year-old girl was found dead on Monday in a suspected case of rape-cum-murder in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said.

The body with head injuries was noticed lying on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village by some local residents, who alerted the police.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said it appears to be a rape and murder case, and efforts were on to identify and catch hold of the accused.

A case of rape and murder was registered, the official added.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairperson V Sunita Laxma Reddy expressed grief over the incident and said the Commission would make efforts to see that the culprits are brought to book.

Describing the Class 10 student’s death as atrocious, she expressed anguish that such incidents are happening due to lack of humanity, according to a Commission statement.

The Commission would make all efforts to ensure the culprits are punished and also provide help to the deceased girl’s family.

Reddy suggested that girls and women should learn self-defence methods to protect themselves.