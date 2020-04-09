17 Ludhiana cops quarantined after thief tests positive

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:54 IST

Ludhiana: As many as 30 people, including 17 police personnel, were placed under quarantine on Thursday while a duty magistrate and the staff of a local court in Punjab’s Ludhiana have been asked to go into self-isolation as a preventive measure after they came in contact with an alleged car thief, who has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. An accomplice of the alleged thief was on the run after escaping from police custody while being taken for medical examination.

The in charge of Ludhiana’s Focal Point police station, NAME, is among those quarantined. The alleged thief, Saurav Sehgal, 25, was caught, and produced in the court on April 5. Two residents, who had helped police in arresting Sehgal and 11 of the alleged thief’s family members, were also quarantined.

On April 6, the duty magistrate found Sehgal had fever and cough and directed police to have him medically examination before sending him in judicial custody.

Police were looking for Sehgal’s alleged accomplice, Navjot Singh, 25, who was also allegedly involved in snatchings and escaped from a local hospital when they were taken for the medical examination.

Assistant sub inspector Gurmeet Singh said Sehgal was unwell but Navjot Singh looked fit. “The thief has been sent to an isolation ward but the moment I opened Navjot Singh’s handcuffs, he pushed me and fled.”

Three assistant sub-inspectors, two head constables, two constables and two home guards had come in contact with Sehgal on April 5 and 6.

The alleged thieves were brought to the Focal Point police station for clicking their pictures to be released with the press note about their arrest. It was here that they came in contact with inspector Mohammad Jamil and a head constable. The accused were then taken to the court and the civil hospital by three police personnel and a home guard. Two constables, including a policewoman, came in contact with the accused while recording their fingerprints.