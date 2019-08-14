17-yr-old Bengal girl abducted, murdered

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:04 IST

Kolkata/Midnapore The body of a 17-year-old girl was found in Asansol town in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Tuesday morning, three days after she was kidnapped, police said.

The girl’s body, found beside a roadside dustbin in the upmarket Upkar Garden area of Asansol, bore injuries and her clothes were torn. The girl’s family suspects that she was sexually assaulted before she was murdered, police said. The victim’s house is around 4 km away from the place where the body was dumped.

“Her wrist was slashed. We have initiated a probe. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain whether she was raped, as suspected by her family,” said DP Singh, Asansol-Durgapur police commissioner.

The Class 10 student used to live in the Asansol (South) police station area. She left home on Saturday afternoon, saying she was going to a tutor in the adjoining Burnpur town. She reportedly boarded a bus.

Her family lodged a police complaint on Saturday night when she did not return. The complaint mentioned that her mobile phone had been switched off, police said. On Sunday, the local police questioned a few people but could not trace the girl.

On Monday afternoon, the victim’s father received a text message from her phone, which said the girl had been abducted and would be freed only if the family paid Rs 15 lakh, police said. The message also asked the family not to inform the police.

The victim’s phone was switched off immediately after the message arrived. The family ignored the warning and informed the police. “The police failed to free my daughter,” the victim’s father said on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 00:04 IST