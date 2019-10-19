17-yr-old lynched in Tripura, 1 arrested

india

A 17-year-old boy was on Wednesday lynched by a group of people in Tripura’s Garjanmura village in Gomati district, about 85 km from capital Agartala, after they allegedly caught him entering a girl’s house, the police said.

Police have booked seven people under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the minor’s uncle filed a complaint. One of accused, Manik Sarkar, was arrested on Thursday and produced before an Udaipur court on Friday, the police said. The other six accused have not been arrested.

The boy used to stay at his maternal uncle’s home in the village for education purpose, while his parents stay in Bangladesh, police said.

Police, however, could not confirm if the boy was enrolled in a school or had dropped out.

According to the 17-year-old’s maternal uncle, some people called the minor on October 16 and beat him badly. Upon getting the news from another person in the village, he rushed his nephew to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day, the police quoted his uncle as saying. It was not immediately clear who called the minor and why.

Victim’s uncle lodged a complaint at Kakraban Police Station against seven persons for the murder on Thursday.

Police said the 17-year-old was arrested in June this year on charges of rape but got bail from court as he was a minor, officer in-charge of Kakraban Police Station Narugopal Deb said. This was known to villagers, he said.

“According to the accused, on the day of the incident, the boy was reportedly seen entering a girl’s house with bad intention when he was nabbed by the relatives of the girl and severely beaten up. We are investigating the matter,” Deb said.

They girl and the boy reside in the same village and police did not confirm if they knew each other from before.

