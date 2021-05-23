'170 MT of additional essential medical supplies sent to India': WHO official

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent 170 MT of essential medical supplies including oxygen concentrators, testing kits, hospital beds, PPE kits and auxiliary health facilities near existing hospitals, said regional director, WHO South-East Asia.

The United Nations agency had stepped up its relief efforts in India last month, when the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was on its peak.

WHO has supported India with 170 MT of essential medical supplies - Oxygen concentrators, testing kits, hospital beds, PPEs & auxiliary health facilities near existing hospitals. These supplies are expected to help in filling critical gaps: Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia pic.twitter.com/oImhcaGafE — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

Over 2,600 WHO experts working in India on other health programmes have been deployed to respond to the pandemic, the U.N. agency had said.

Oxygen and other medical supplies from several countries including UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Russia etc landed in the country last month.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Last week, officials familiar with the matter told said India has received a significant part of relief material from the European Union (EU), 17 EU member states, Norway and Iceland, including items worth more than Euro 100 million, apart from the Euro 2.2 million emergency funding by the EU to WHO’s management of patients and strengthening testing capacities in India.

India, reeling under the deadly second wave of Covid-19, has recorded 26,530,132 infections and 2,99,266 deaths so far. On Sunday, the country recorded 2,40,842 new cases, according to Union health ministry. As many as 3,741 fatalities were recorded in the same time span, the ministry added.



























