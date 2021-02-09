175% rise in waterfowls in Kaziranga National Park in new census
The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam has recorded a 175% increase in the number of waterfowls and winter migratory birds in the latest census carried out last week.
A total of 93,491 birds from 112 different species belonging to 22 families were counted during the exercise, the third such census, conducted across 52 wetlands across the KNPTR on February 6-7.
“The total number of birds has increased from 34284 in 2020 to 93491 in 2021, which amounts to a rise by 175%. The maximum increase was witnessed in Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary where the number of birds increased from 9244 to 71902,” said a KNPTR release.
The rise in the number of birds visiting Kaziranga has been attributed to improved habitat management and water conservation measures carried out by the KNPTR authority.
A total of 36 birders were involved in the exercise which had the objectives to record and estimate waterfowl and winter migratory birds and to monitor and assess the health of wetlands.
The highest number of species (26) was found from family Anatidae, which form the family of ducks and geese. The top three species counted by number are Eurasian Coot (50,432), Bar-headed Geese (7860) and Common Teal (4667).
Of the 112 waterfowl species found in Kaizranga, 58 are migratory species visiting the area from different parts of the world including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia.
On a negative note, the area under wetlands (beels) in the KNPTR has reduced from 8.5% of the total area to 6.7% from 1967 to 1997. The third waterfowl census carried out last week found siltation, erosion, fragmentation of 'beels' and presence of invasive species in the wetlands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I didn't sit there': Shah clarifies in Lok Sabha on Tagore's seat row
- The minister said the record pertaining to this should be set right, as he produced documents to support his statement and sought Speaker Om Birla's permission to lay them before the House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
175% rise in waterfowls in Kaziranga National Park in new census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on MJ Akbar defamation case on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residents head for Uttarakhand to look for kin missing after Chamoli disaster
- The Uttar Pradesh government had prepared a list of 71 people from various districts of the state who are missing after the Chamoli disaster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronauts on Gaganyaan mission to carry biryani, khichdi, pickle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The nation attained independence through agitation’: Akhilesh Yadav
- Commenting on the Prime Minister’s words on the continuation of minimum support price (MSP) in Parliament, the Akhilesh Yadav said that farmers have not been getting MSP for their crops for a long time. He praised the protesting farmers for awakening all farmers across India through their agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIB Fact Check shares list of fake websites, asks citizens to exercise care
- PIB had also highlighted earlier that after the beginning of the pandemic there has been a rise in cases where people have been duped by fraudsters while purchasing objects like hand sanitizers, PPE kits and masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 vultures die due to poisoning in Assam; second incident within a month
- Villagers had allegedly dumped a poisoned carcass of a cow in a paddy field to target stray dogs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple manufacturing partner Wistron may restart Karnataka plant next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea challenging colonial era provision of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested for stopping marriage procession of Dalit groom, beating him in MP
- The accused allegedly dragged the groom out of a jeep and beat him up and also assaulted his family members and threatened them with dire consequences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government proposes new measures to tackle shortage of drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India backs AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot despite South Africa halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts underway to rescue those trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox