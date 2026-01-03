18 arrested in Assam for burning couple alive over witchcraft suspicion

Eighteen people, including four women, were arrested on Friday in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district for their alleged involvement in the killing of a couple who were beaten and burnt alive on suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said. Screengrab of a video of the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 30, 2025, at Beloguri Munda village in the Howraghat area of the district. Villagers had accused the couple of practising witchcraft and blamed them for causing illnesses and misfortunes in the area. The victims were allegedly attacked inside their home before being set on fire, resulting in their deaths, police said.

Senior superintendent of police Pushpraj Singh said the accused were identified after a sustained investigation and taken into custody on Friday.

“We have identified the accused and arrested 18 people so far. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses,” the SSP said.

Following the incident, police registered a suo motu case under the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, which classifies witch-hunting as a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

“Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder), have also been invoked,” Singh said.

Police said the crime appeared to involve collective participation, making the identification of individual roles complex.

Senior police and district administration officials have visited the village, and residents are being questioned to determine the role of each accused.

District officials said the case underscores the persistence of deep-rooted superstition in the interior parts of Assam despite stringent laws, adding that awareness drives will be intensified to prevent such incidents in future.