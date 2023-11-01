18 missing after boat capsizes in Bihar’s Saran district; 3 dead: Official

PATNA: Eighteen people were missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the Saryu river in Saran district, 100km west of Bihar capital Patna, officials said.

Saran district magistrate Aman Samir said the rescue operation will resume on Thursday morning (Representative Photo/File)

Three persons were rescued by locals when the boat overturned in the swirling waters. The others were swept away and a search operation was launched by state disaster response force (SDRF) personnel to trace them

Saran district magistrate Aman Samir, who also rushed to the spot in Manjhi area, said three bodies had been retrieved by divers.

Police said the accident took place near Matiyar Ghat, not far from the Uttar Pradesh border, when about 24-25 people were on the boat, way beyond its capacity.

The circumstances around the boat turning over are still unclear.

Aman Samir said the preliminary inquiries indicated the people on the boat suddenly moved to one side of the boat when it turned over. It is not clear why the people reacted in this way.

The official said the search operation will continue on Thursday.

