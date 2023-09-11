Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19 people killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in UP, schools shut in some districts

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 11, 2023 05:39 PM IST

In 22 districts of the state, there has been 40 mm plus rain in the last 24 hours including Moradabad, Sambhal, Kannauj, Rampur, Hathras, Barabanki, & Kasganj.

Nineteen people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the state relief commissioner's office said Monday evening.

A woman wears a trash bag over her head to protect herself from heavy rain.(REUTERS)

Four of the deaths were due to lightning and two due to drowning, it said.

Four deaths were reported from Hardoi, three from Barabanki, two each from Pratapgarh and Kannauj, and one each from Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur and Muzaffarnagar districts, it said.

Incessant rains have hit normal life in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the central part of the state, since Sunday.

