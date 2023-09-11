Lucknow rain: Showers to continue today; schools to remain closed

With over 90 mm rainfall in 12 hours, Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow has recorded the highest downpour – started in Sunday evening and continued till Monday morning – of this year's monsoon. Roads have been waterlogged causing traffic snarls in several important places. Waterlogging seen in several places in Lucknow(HT)

The meteorological department has predicted the rainfall may continue till September 12. Meanwhile, the drizzle gave a sigh of relief for people after a hot week.

Weather condition today

Due to cyclonic circulation condition, several districts in Uttar Pradesh will witness light to heavy rainfall today.

Etawah, Auraiya, Gonda, Kannauj, Ayodhya and Basti will experience heavy to very heavy rain, according to MeT. Also, nearly 35 districts will witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

Showers will continue in Lucknow and ajdoining areas of Bundelkhand. Wind speed will remain between 20 to 25 kmph.

Schools will remain closed

In view of continued rainfall and deteriorating weather condition, all government and private schools will remain closed in Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail