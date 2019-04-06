19-year-old girl found dead near Pollachi

A 19-year-old girl, who went missing early on Friday morning, was found dead with stab injury wounds in Poosarippatti near Pollachi town in Coimbatore district on Saturday, said police. Police is suspecting it to be a case of murder after sexual assault.

“Locals of Poosarippatti village noticed the dead body and informed us. We came to know that a missing complaint was received in Kattur police station. Hence, we invited the complainant to identify the body. The complainant confirmed that the deceased was his daughter,” said a senior police officer with Coimbatore district police administration.

“We are investigating the case to identify whether it is a rape and murder case or just a murder over one-side love as the girl’s parent engaged her for marriage. There are many stab injuries on girl’s body,” the official added. The officer further said that the girl was studying the second year in a private college at Coimbatore. “The girl who left for college on Friday did not return home. So, her parents lodged a complaint at Kattur police station,” the officer added.

The victim’s body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 23:40 IST