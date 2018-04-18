 1993 Mumbai blasts death-row convict Tahir Merchant dead | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

1993 Mumbai blasts death-row convict Tahir Merchant dead

Merchant, who was lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail here, suffered a heart attack in the prison around 3 a.m. and was rushed to the Sassoon Hospital.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2018 13:57 IST
1993 Bomb Blasts case acussed Tahir Merchant alias Taklya brought at Session's Court in Mumbai.
1993 Bomb Blasts case acussed Tahir Merchant alias Taklya brought at Session's Court in Mumbai.(HT File Photo)

M. Tahir Merchant, alias Tahir Takla, one of the convicts in the March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts who was sentenced to death, died of a heart attack here on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Merchant, who was lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail here, suffered a heart attack in the prison around 3 a.m. and was rushed to the Sassoon Hospital.

However, he failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last around 3.45 a.m., said Additional DGP (Prisons) B.K. Upadhyay.

On September 7, 2017, he was awarded death penalty for conspiring, facilitating and knowingly commissioning acts of terror leading to the March 1993 serial bomb explosions which rocked Mumbai.

(The story has not been modified from its original version)

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature