Minor murdered during rape bid in north Bengal

A 19-year-old man was arrested for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old girl in the forest area of Siliguri city of West Bengal on Monday night, after the girl’s body was found in Matigara area of the region, police said on Tuesday. The man smashed the victim’s head with a brick, which was recovered from the scene of crime, Siliguri deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Gupta said (Representative photo)

“The body of the Class 11 student was found in the jungle area by residents... she was wearing her school uniform. According to preliminary investigation, the girl was killed during an attempt of sexual assault. The man smashed her head with a brick which was recovered from the scene of crime,” Siliguri deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Gupta said. According to inputs provided by locals and CCTV footage from nearby areas, police zeroed in on Muhammed Abbas (19) as the prime suspect, police said. A case was registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and attempt to rape charges and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

He was arrested from his house on Monday night and the court in Siliguri remanded him in police custody for two weeks on Tuesday afternoon.

“The accused during interrogation said that he and the victim got acquainted a few weeks ago,” a police officer said.

Further probe is underway, said the police.