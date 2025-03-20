1st Common Central Secretariat to be completed by April 30 this year: Khattar

New Delhi: The first Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building, part of the multi-crore Central Vista project, will be completed by April 30, with the second and third buildings expected to be finished by the end of June and July, respectively, union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday. A view of Central Vista Lawns engulfed in a layer of smog in New Delh (HT Photo)

The 10th CCS building is scheduled for completion by April 2026, with the total cost sanctioned for the first three buildings amounting to ₹3,690 crore. The cost for the 10th building is ₹621 crore, Khattar added while responding to a question from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker A Raja in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read: Govt says Central Vista project cost increased; cites inflation, rise in GST

He said that over the past four financial years (FYs), around ₹3,080 crore has been spent on the first three buildings, while approximately ₹104 crore has been spent on the 10th building in the last two FYs.

“After the buildings are completed, statutory clearances for occupancy, including fire clearance, will be obtained. These buildings will then be used for various ministries and departments. The future use of the vacated office buildings will be notified in due course,” Khattar added.

Last month, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Tokhan Sahu, confirmed a cost escalation in the construction of the vice president’s enclave and the new Parliament building. He cited reasons such as an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12% to 18%, rising steel and cement prices, higher workers’ wages, additional security measures, and changes to the design of the Parliament building due to its location in Earthquake Zone V.

Also Read: Proposal for Metro to link Central Vista, North Block

Sahu also mentioned that the revised completion dates for the upcoming CCS buildings have been delayed by a year compared to the original schedule. “The development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, the New Parliament Building, and the Vice President’s Enclave have been completed. The construction of CCS-1, 2, and 3, along with CCS-10, is ongoing, with completion expected in May 2025 and April 2026, respectively,” he said.

The Central Vista overhaul, conceived in 2019 and considered a key project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a legacy free from colonial influence, has faced multiple delays and changes in plans. The original scheduled completion date for the first three CCS buildings was November 2023.