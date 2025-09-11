Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 Assam police officers suspended for lathi-charge on protesters demanding ST status

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 08:42 pm IST

A torchlight rally organised by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) near Golakganj Bazaar, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, was allegedly stopped by security forces

Silchar: The police officers-in-charge of Golakganj and Gauripur police stations in Assam’s Dhubri district were suspended for allegedly thrashing protesters on Wednesday.

The protesters accused the police and paramilitary personnel of halting the rally and eventually resorting to a lathi-charge, leaving several people injured. (Representative photo)
The protesters accused the police and paramilitary personnel of halting the rally and eventually resorting to a lathi-charge, leaving several people injured. (Representative photo)

Speaking at a rally in Assam’s Udalguri on Thursday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Any police personnel found guilty of using force beyond what was required will face strict action. Accountability will not be compromised.”

A torchlight rally organised by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) near Golakganj Bazaar, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, was allegedly stopped by security forces.

The protesters accused the police and paramilitary personnel of halting the rally and eventually resorting to a lathi-charge, leaving several people injured.

Complaints were lodged against the district’s superintendent of police and two deputy superintendents of police.

The student body also called for a 12-hour bandh on Thursday demanding “strict action against the police officers involved in the lathi-charge on peaceful demonstrators.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarma ordered public health engineering minister Jayanta Malla Baruah to reach Dhubri and pacify the protestors. “I met the injured in hospital. They are stable. The incident occurred due to a misunderstanding,” Baruah said Wednesday.

Baruah added that senior police officers have been asked to conduct a probe and submit a report within five days.

The Koch-Rajbongshi community has long been demanding ST status and the creation of a separate Kamatapur state. Altogether six communities in Assam – Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Adivasi (Tea Tribes) – are seeking ST status, which they say is crucial for cultural and socio-economic protection.

The unrest in Dhubri comes just days after members of the Moran community staged a protest in eastern Assam’s Margherita, demanding ST status and autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 2 Assam police officers suspended for lathi-charge on protesters demanding ST status
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On