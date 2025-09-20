2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in Manipur ambush, 5 injured

At least two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others injured after gunmen ambushed a paramilitary vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday, marking the first targeted attack on security forces in the strife-torn state in over a year. Security personnel stand near an Assam Rifles vehicle after a terrorist attack on it in Nambol Sabal area, in Bishnupur on Friday. (ANI)

According to officials, a convoy was moving from Imphal West to Bishnupur — a distance of roughly 25km — when it was attacked in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area of the district, roughly2km from its destination.

“The column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway. In the ensuing action, two brave soldiers of Assam Rifles lost their lives who were evacuated to RIMS and are currently stable,” the force said in an official statement.

The deceased personnel were identified as Naik Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

Bishnupur, a Meitei-dominated valley district, shares borders with the hill district of Churachandpur, where tribals are in the majority. There have been ongoing protests in the valley areas against the Assam Rifles, with Meitei residents accusing them of bias, a charge denied by the force.

An officer familiar with the incident said the attack occurred around 6 pm. “The militants first fired at the tyres of the vehicle to immobilise it and then opened heavy fire before fleeing,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

News agency PTI quoted an injured jawan as saying that a group of “four to five” men were likely involved in the attack. “The assailants suddenly opened fire. We did not immediately retaliate, as it would have led to injuries to the public, as it was not an isolated area,” it quoted the jawan, N Nongthon, as saying.

Personnel from the Assam Rifles, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the AR 33 unit — which came under heavy automatic gunfire —was engaged in rescue efforts amid heavy rains and floods in Manipur.

Friday’s ambush was the first time since July 14, 2024, that suspected militants targeted security forces in Manipur. On that day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and another injured, along with two Manipur Police commandos, in an attack in Jiribam district. The Bishnupur ambush shattered the fragile peace maintained since then and came less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state, where he urged warring groups to shun violence and build bridges for peace and progress.

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla denounced the attack and said the guilty will be punished.

“The Governor of Manipur has strongly condemned the attack on security forces, in which two brave jawans of the Assam Rifles made the supreme sacrifice… [He] reaffirmed that such heinous acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and warned that they will be met with the strongest resolve,” the Manipur Raj Bhawan posted on X.

In the first week of the month, the Centre signed a landmark tripartite agreement with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the Manipur government in an attempt to break the cycle of violence that has roiled the state since May 2023 and resulted in the death of at least 260 people. Under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, the signatory militant groups agreed not to indulge in violence and cooperate with security forces to ensure peace.

Although no group claimed responsibility for the attack until the time of going to print, officers aware of the matter said that the valley-based People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Manipur was behind the ambush. To be sure, PLA Manipur was not one of the SoO signatories.

“Most likely it is the work of the PLA Manipur. It is a separatist outfit and is active in the valley areas around Bishnupur. They have in the past been involved in many attacks on security forces,” the officer quoted earlier said on condition of anonymity.

The ethnic conflict, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has since engulfed almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and deployment of thousands of security personnel.

(With agency inputs)