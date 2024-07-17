2 charred to death as unknown miscreants set house ablaze: Cops

A 55-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter were burnt to death when few unknown miscreants set their house on fire in Mudhol taluk, Bagalkote district, a police officer said. A 55-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter were burnt to death when few unknown miscreants set their house on fire in Mudhol taluk, Bagalkote district (Getty Images)

Mahalingapur police and Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy said the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Belagali village when few unknown miscreants poured petrol on the tin shed, situated on the farmland of Dastagirisab Pendari where he and his family was sleeping and set it ablaze. One of his sons, Siddiqui (17) was alerted by the smell of petrol and narrowly escaped the inferno.

“The perpetrators reportedly used a 500-litre water tank containing approximately 100 litres of petrol and a two HP motor to execute the crime. After dousing the shed with petrol, they locked it from the outside, evidently intending to harm the entire family,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Zaiban (55) and Shabana (25). Two other family members, Dastagirisab (60) and Subhan (27), sustained severe burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Mudhol Government Hospital, he said.

One of the neighbours of the family, Reshma, said: “Shabana was pursuing her MA in Mudhol and preparing for the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) exam. She had cleared the physical tests twice. She wanted to serve in khaki uniform, but now she will be buried in white clothes. Those responsible should face the harshest punishment so that justice prevails.”

Mudhol sub-inspector Ajith Hosamani said: “The incident took place between 1.30 and 2.30 am on Tuesday. The accused used an electric motor connected to an illegal power connection from a pole to spray petrol at the shed. Siddiqui, grandson of Dastagirisab, woke up when petrol fell on him and alerted others. He managed to escape, but by that time, the accused had set the fire.”

“Dastagirisab managed to come out of the house, but his wife and daughter were burnt alive. Subhan was severely injured and admitted to Bagalkote District Government Hospital with 50% burn injuries. We suspect the incident is related to Subhan and his money-lending business. We have registered a case under BNS 103 (murder) and have leads about the accused. Arrests will be made soon.”