2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts
- The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
In a setback to the ruling Congress in Puducherry, its former legislators who were expelled from the party and resigned on Monday have joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.
Puducherry’s Congress unit sacked its public works minister, A Namassivayam for ‘anti-party’ activities after he made statements regarding quitting. Subsequently, he resigned from the cabinet and MLA’s post along with another Congress MLA and his supporter E Theepaindan. The duo called on senior BJP leaders in Delhi and vowed to bring the BJP to power in the poll-bound union territory. Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members along with party president JP Nadda.
Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday night to hold high level meetings and also give a public speech on January 30 in the district. On the following day, he will be in Puducherry. The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
“Those who join BJP in Puducherry or Tamil Nadu will be lost,” Puducherry chief minister N Narayanasamy had said earlier this week. With the exit of the two MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the Puducherry assembly has come down to 12 where its ally DMK has three seats. Congress and DMK are also facing trouble though Rahul Gandhi said that he has faith in the relationship during his visit to Tamil Nadu earlier this week.
2021 to be Indo-French Year of the Environment
- From the French side, it will be implemented by the Ministry of Ecological Transition along with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra
- Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
Tension at farm protest sites as forces build up
- Police move in to evict protesters from Ghazipur, increase deployment and dig trenches at Singhu.
PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership
- UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka
Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session
Kerala govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge
Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR
5,000 doses wasted in five states so far: Data
AIMIM MLAs' meeting with Nitish Kumar sparks speculations of defection
- The AIMIM has 5 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly Most of them are from the Seemanchal region
Two arrested at Guwahati airport for violating Covid-19 protocol
- According to the police, personnel on Covid-19 duty at the airport had lodged an FIR against 12 people who forcibly came out of the airport without taking the necessary tests. All of them had arrived on a flight from Delhi.
Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect
- Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement.
Issuance of lookout notices against farmer leaders 'absolutely wrong': Punjab CM
Farmer leaders at Singhu take out 'Sadbhavna' rally to reinforce unity
