2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts

In a setback to the ruling Congress in Puducherry, its former legislators who were expelled from the party and resigned on Monday have joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.

Puducherry’s Congress unit sacked its public works minister, A Namassivayam for ‘anti-party’ activities after he made statements regarding quitting. Subsequently, he resigned from the cabinet and MLA’s post along with another Congress MLA and his supporter E Theepaindan. The duo called on senior BJP leaders in Delhi and vowed to bring the BJP to power in the poll-bound union territory. Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members along with party president JP Nadda.

Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday night to hold high level meetings and also give a public speech on January 30 in the district. On the following day, he will be in Puducherry. The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.

“Those who join BJP in Puducherry or Tamil Nadu will be lost,” Puducherry chief minister N Narayanasamy had said earlier this week. With the exit of the two MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the Puducherry assembly has come down to 12 where its ally DMK has three seats. Congress and DMK are also facing trouble though Rahul Gandhi said that he has faith in the relationship during his visit to Tamil Nadu earlier this week.