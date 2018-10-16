2 CRPF jawans injured after camp attacked in J-K’s Pulwama, search on for militants

Two CRPF jawans were injured in a militant attack on a security force camp in Newa area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir late Monday night, police said. The militants escaped after the attack.

“Terrorists late night fired upon a security forces’ camp at Newa in District Pulwama in south Kashmir,” a police spokesman said here.

The attack was repulsed by the forces, he said. “In this incident, however, two jawans sustained injuries,” the spokesman said.

The injured men, Amit Kumar and Santosh Bharti who belong to 183 Battalion of the CRPF, are being treated, he said. Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, the spokesman added.

Soon after the attack, the forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area.

The attack took place less than two days after police and security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist during an encounter in the Kangan area of the same district.

The attack also came ahead of Tuesday’s fourth and final phase of the urban local body polls in 36 wards in central Kashmir’s Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 08:02 IST