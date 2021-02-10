2 dead, 1 missing after car falls into irrigation canal in Telangana's Warangal
- Vijayabhaskar, who was driving the car, managed to swim to the shore; while Rakesh who was in the front seat managed to get out of the car but was washed away by the swirling currents.
Two persons were killed and another was washed away when their car plunged into an irrigation canal in Telangana’s Warangal (rural) district on Wednesday, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Saraswati (42) and Sridhar (38). Another person Rakesh was washed away in the fast flowing canal and could not be traced till afternoon. The incident happened on the outskirts of Konkapaka village of Parvathagiri block, at around 10.30 am.
According to R Yadanna, assistant sub-inspector of Parvathagiri police station, Sridhar, Vijayabhaskar and Rakesh, private firm employees from Warangal city, were headed on a field visit to Parvathagiri in their car. At Theegarajupalli cross roads, they picked up an acquaintance, Saraswati, a teacher in government school, Guntupalli.
“As they reached Konkapaka village, Vijayabhaskar, who was driving the car lost control while avoiding a collision with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The vehicle fell off the road and plunged into a major irrigation canal of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP),” Yadanna said.
As the water was flowing at a high speed, the car was washed away for some distance. While Vijayabhaskar managed to swim to the shore, Rakesh who was in the front seat managed to get out of the car, but was washed away by the swirling currents.
“The other two, Vijayalakshmi and Sridhar, who were in the back seat, could not come out and died. They may have become unconscious when the car fell into the water,” the police official said.
On receiving the information from the locals, the Parvathagiri police reached the spot and managed to pull the car out from the canal. “We are yet to trace the whereabouts of the third person,” Yadanna said.
Preliminary investigations suggest the car was travelling at a high speed on the narrow road, said a police official.
“We have shifted the bodies of the victims to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital in Warangal for post-mortem and are investigating the case,” the police official said.
State minister for panchayati raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who also hails from Parvathagiri offered his condolences to the bereaved families.
