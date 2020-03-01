2 dead,10 injured in bus-truck collision in Karnataka’s Tumkur

india

Two passengers travelling in a private bus were killed and 10 others were injured when their vehicle collided head-on with a goods truck early on Sunday in Tumkur district of Karnataka, officials said.

The two dead men have been identified as Pavan and Ramesh, according to officials.

The accident happened near Ujjanakunte of Sira Taluk in Tumkur district.

The injured people have been shifted to the government hospital in Sira for treatment.

Police officials, who reached the spot, said they are investigating the cause of the accident after ensuring that the injured are shifted for treatment.