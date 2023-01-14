Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / At least 2 feared dead, 10 hurt as Odisha's longest bridge sees stampede

At least 2 feared dead, 10 hurt as Odisha's longest bridge sees stampede

india news
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 07:22 PM IST

A massive crowd had gathered for the Makar Sankranti Mela.

The T-Setu bridge is Odisha's longest. (Twitter/ File photo)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Two people were feared dead while at least 10 others - including women and children - were seriously injured as a stampede broke out on the on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district on Saturday during the Makar Sankranti Mela. Officially, the death toll is yet to be confirmed.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti Mela, officials said, more than 2 lakh devotees had converged over the 3.4 km long bridge. It is the longest river bridge in Odisha. The devotees were rushing forward to have a glimpse of Lord Singhanath in the temple situated in an island of Mahanadi when the incident was reported.

"There were more than 2 lakh people on the bridge when the stampede broke out. The crowd was more than what we expected. The situation spiralled out of control before anyone could realise anything," said Hemant Kumar Swain, sub collector of Athagarh.

The injured have been rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in the Cuttack town. The death toll may rise as some children have been seriously injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
odisha stampede
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP