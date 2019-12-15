2 girls raped in Andhra within hours of new bill on death penalty to rapists

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 10:28 IST

Two girls were raped in Andhra Pradesh hours after the state assembly passed a crucial bill proposing death penalty for rapists in cases where there is conclusive evidence.

Police in Guntur on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old student Tadipatri Lakshma Reddy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Ramireddy Nagar of the town on Friday.

Nagarampalem police inspector P Venkat Reddy said the girl, who returned from her school in the evening and did not find her mother at home, went to the Lakshma Reddy’s house to enquire about the mother.

“The accused, who was alone at home, took her into his bedroom, where he allegedly raped her,” the inspector said.

The girl complained to her mother about pain in her abdomen later in the night and on questioning told her about the rape.

Lakshmi Reddy was arrested and a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against him, the police inspector said, adding that the girl was shifted to Guntur Hospital for a medical examination.

Several women’s rights organisations and opposition parties staged demonstrations in Guntur demanding death penalty for the offender under the new legislation.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission’s chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the girl at the hospital and assured her parents of quick justice.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted saying it was unfortunate that a minor girl was raped in Guntur even as the assembly had passed the legislation against atrocities on women and children. He demanded immediate action against the accused.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also described it as a heinous crime and demanded stringent punishment for the accused at the earliest.

In Kanchikacherla of Krishna district, a woman allegedly allowed her 56-year-old boyfriend to rape her daughter under pressure on Friday. Police booked the man and the woman following a complaint from the girl’s paternal grandmother.

Kanchikacherla Police inspector JD Kiran said the woman, who had lost her husband, had been in a relationship with the man.

“He had an eye on her daughter for quite some time and brought pressure on the woman to send the girl to satisfy his sexual desires,” he said.

Kiran said the woman and her boyfriend and also the person who provided accommodation to them were arrested.

“We shall complete the investigation at the earliest and file charge sheets within days to ensure speedy justice,” the inspector said.

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed on Friday, envisages an amendment to Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It also mandates a reduction of the judgment period to 21 working days with the investigation to be completed in seven days and trial closing in 14 days.

It prescribes life imprisonment for other sexual offences against children and includes Section 354 F and 354 G in IPC.

The bill has been named Disha Bill after the 26-year-old Hyderabad vet who was raped and then burned to death last month.