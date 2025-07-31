Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
2 held for creating fake Instagram account of Haryana ADGP to dupe people

PTI
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 10:54 pm IST

Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly cheating people by creating fake social media accounts of Haryana ADGP Alok Mittal and an eminent Delhi-based personality, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the accused had created fake accounts impersonating Haryana ADGP Alok Mittal and a prominent individual from Vasant Kunj,(Representative/Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
According to police, the accused have been identified as Sahid (20) and Munfaid (27), both residents of Pachgaon village.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday night. Police recovered three mobile phones and six fake SIM cards from their possession. The devices contained fake Instagram accounts and screenshots related to the cybercrimes committed.

Police said the accused had created fake accounts impersonating Haryana ADGP Alok Mittal and a prominent individual from Vasant Kunj, using them to defraud people under various schemes.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes. They were produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, a police spokesperson said.

Follow Us On