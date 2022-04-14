2 held over threat to launch attacks over unemployment in Meghalaya

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police have arrested two people in connection with an email sent to Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on April 1 announcing the launch of rebel group Lawei ba Phyrnai. The email threatened to attack educational institutions in protest against rising unemployment in the state.

Police refused to provide further details saying the investigation is yet to be concluded. “It took a lot of effort and resourcefulness to crack this case,” an officer aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity. The officer added they took strong note of the matter and used all its resources to bring about a “quick resolution”.

The sender of the email wrote education does not provide jobs and even claimed he was too smart to be tracked.

The email said 37 “well qualified and talented jobless youth” have formed the group and warned that “bombs will go off every single week starting 1st May”.