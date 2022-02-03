‘2 Indias are…’: Kiren Rijiju continues attack on Rahul Gandhi over Lok Sabha speech

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday continued his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's speech in Lok Sabha on February 2, responding this time to the Wayanad MP's ‘2 Indias' remark during his address.

“Two Indias are: (1.) People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, freeqent vacation trip to foreign destinations and enjoy very colorful life (2.) People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions,” Rijiju posted on Twitter.

“Earlier, he used to behave like India's 'Yuvraj' and now he thinks he is the 'King' of India!” the minister added.

Rijiju was reacting to Gandhi's remark in Lok Sabha, in which, talking about what he describes as a huge disparity between India's rich and poor, the former Congress president lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There are two Indias at present. One is rich and the other is poor, and the gap between the two is widening,” the politician said.

Gandhi targeted PM Modi and the Union government over a host of issues, even remarking that the judiciary, Election Commission and the Pegasus spyware are all 'instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states'.

The remark on the judiciary and poll panel triggered earlier response from the law minister.

“Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader tweeted on Wednesday.

Besides Rijiju, other Union ministers and BJP leaders, too, have slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments.