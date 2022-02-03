BJP leaders criticise Rahul Gandhi over Parliament speech

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Parliament in which he slammed the government over growing disparities between the rich and the poor while accusing it of destroying the idea of India by ruling a union of states as a “kingdom”.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi called Gandhi “a confused and mindless leader who says India is not a nation and has all praises for China”. Joshi said Gandhi suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a king. “...he (Gandhi) became Congress leader and an MP because of his dynasty but Prime Minister Modi has won people’s hearts and is a democratically-elected popular leader.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an immediate apology from Gandhi for his remarks about the judiciary and the Election Commission (EC). “These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asked the government to listen to Gandhi regarding the Chinese aggression.