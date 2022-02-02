‘Main Tamil hoon na’: Rahul Gandhi on mentioning Tamil Nadu in Lok Sabha speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's fiery speech in Parliament on Tuesday stirred up a barrage of comebacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and its ministers in the Union government. Among several elements that Gandhi touched upon in his speech, one was the union of states wherein he mentioned that the concept is defined by the fact that his “brother from Tamil Nadu has the same right” as his “sister from Maharashtra.” When asked by media persons later about the reason he mentioned the southern state in his speech, Gandhi came up with a witty reply, saying he is a “Tamil”.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Gandhi can be seen exiting Parliament house and walking towards his car. During this moment, reporters told the Congress leader that he mentioned Tamil Nadu in his speech several times. To this, he replied, “Main Tamil hoon na (I am Tamil).”

#WATCH | "Main Tamil hoon na (I am a Tamil)," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when asked about him mentioning Tamil Nadu several times while speaking on Presidential Address, in the Lok Sabha.



— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Gandhi on Tuesday spoke in the Lok Sabha during the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind for his opening statements on the first day of the Budget session, which happened on Monday (January 31). He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, saying the idea of ‘shahenshah (king)’ has come back in India.

Gandhi further stated that there are two India presently - one is rich and the other is poor, and the gap between the two is widening. Launching sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, the Congress leader said that India has also been described by the union of states, and that means one needs to have conversation and negotiation in order to move forward with development.

Gandhi also slammed the Centre by saying that the Indian judiciary, Election Commission and Pegasus are all “instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states”.

Soon after, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, among others, took a dig at Gandhi for his Lok Sabha speech. Rijiju has even demanded an immediate apology from the Congress leader, noting that he “condemns” his speech “not only as a law minister but also as an ordinary citizen”.