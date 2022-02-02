To Rahul Gandhi's 'You're in wrong party', Kamlesh Paswan's straight 'No'

As Rahul Gandhi finished his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan stood up and said he wanted to say something as Rahul Gandhi mentioned his name in his speech in Parliament. “Rahul Gandhi said I am in the wrong party. I want to tell him that today I am being able to speak after Rahul Gandhi being the MP of Bansgaon only because of my party. My party made me MP three times. What more do I want?,” Kamlesh Paswan said.

Congress has always divided the country, the Dalit MP said adding that Congress can't afford him.

"What has been your principle? What has been the principle of your grandmother and father?" Kamlesh Paswan said.

"Rahul Gandhi said his father was killed. My father was also killed, in a rally. So I am also aware of issues," Kamlesh Paswan said.

"You do not listen to anybody and even not to my dear brother and sister in the BJP. I saw my Dalit colleague speak today, Paswanji. He knows the history of Dalit. He knows who has oppressed the Dalits for 3,000 years. But he is speaking with hesitancy. He is speaking without... I am proud of him. I am proud of this gentleman. He has spoken to me what is in his heart. But he is in the wrong party. Don't worry...ghabraiye mat," Rahul Gandhi said as he was criticising PM Modi and the BJP government.

When Rahul Gandhi mentioned Kamlesh Paswan, Paswan stood up in protest and the House broke into chaos. “I am a democratic person. I will allow him to speak," Rahul Gandhi said. To this, Speaker Om Birla said Rahul Gandhi is not entitled to authorise anyone to speak in the Lok Sabha.