e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

2 inmates of Bihar shelter home traced

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:00 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustantimes
         

Bettiah: Two inmates were traced to different parts of Bihar’s East Champaran hours after they escaped along with two other girls from a shelter home at Motihari on Monday, officials said.

Bihar’s child protection department assistant director (East Champaran), Pratibha Giri, said that prima facie it appears that the four girls tied their dupattas together to make something akin to a rope and escapes from the first floor of the shelter home, Balika Grih, located around 180 km from Patna. “We have alerted officials in [neighbouring] West Champaran and efforts are on to trace them,” Giri said.

Balika Grih superintendent, Madhu Kumari, said that the four took advantage of the staff shortage at the shelter to escape. She added that some staff were busy with official work while two of them were looking after three other inmates admitted to a hospital.

“While one of them was found in Motihari, the other girl was traced to Jeevdhara on Tuesday morning. Both of them belong to East Champaran. The other two belong to West Champaran and are still missing.”

Officials said that the four girls were brought to the shelter home, which has 40 inmates, between August 14 and October 15.

Abhinav Dubey, a local police officer, said that they have filed a First Information Report in the case and added that the missing girls will be traced soon.

Security around shelter homes in Bihar was tightened after a shelter home in Muzaffarpur hit the headlines in 2018 when a social audit found that over 30 girls were allegedly sexually abused there.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:00 IST

top news
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
2 more accused arrested in Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
2 more accused arrested in Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News