2 kids among five of family dead in Srinagar house, asphyxiation suspected

Five members of a family, including two children, died apparently due to asphyxiation at their rented accommodation in Srinagar, police said Saturday.

Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh (45), a resident of Kupwara district’s Tangdhar area, had come here a few days ago with his family for the treatment of his mother, a police official said.

They had rented a house in Boat Colony near SKIMS Hospital, Bemina, where the elderly woman, Reshma, was being treated, the official said.

On Friday night, the five members of the family apparently died due to suffocation, he said.

The official said Khurshid, his wife, Gulshan, their two children, Faizan, 8, and Furqaan, 5, and Reshma were found dead.

He said the cause of the death is being ascertained and the bodies have been sent for an autopsy. However the deaths apparently occurred due asphyxiation, he said, adding the police have registered a case in the matter.

He said arrangements are being made for airlifting the bodies to their native place in Kupwara. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir expressed deep sorrow and asked the administration to ensure adequate relief to the bereaved family.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami urged the government to provide ex-gratia to their next of the kin.

